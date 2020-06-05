Erskine Academy held a virtual Renaissance assembly on Wednesday, May 13, to recognize second- and third-trimester Senior of the Trimester recipients, according to a news release from Betsy Benner at the South China academy.

Four seniors received Senior of the Trimester Awards for second trimester: James Berto, son of Catherine and Jonathan Berto of China; Stephanie Libby, daughter of Megan Morrell and Paul Libby of Windsor; Tori Grasse, daughter of Kristin and Tim Grasse of Windsor; and Sarah Jarosz, daughter of Karen and James Jarosz of Fairfield.

In addition, six seniors received Senior of the Trimester Awards for third trimester: Mina Raag-Schmidt, daughter of Tarja Raag and Michael Schmidt of Vassalboro; Clara Grady, daughter of Sarah and Jason Cobb of China; Hunter Praul, son of Erika and Darryl Praul of China; Andrew Robinson, son of Nina Robinson of Jefferson and Michael Robinson of Thomaston; Richard Winn, son of Jamie and Jason Winn of China; and Lyndsie Pelotte, daughter of Shasta and Jerad Pelotte of China.

Seniors of the Trimester are recognized as individuals who have gone above and beyond in all aspects of their high school careers.

