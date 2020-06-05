SOMERVILLE — Pumpkin Vine Family Farm at 217 Hewett Road offers a Farmer’s Market and fresh air hikes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday starting June 7.

To keep everyone safe, the beloved community market has to be different for a while: No stories told over tea and scones, but all are invited to grab some fresh local goods at the market, then get some healthy exercise on a self-guided farm hike.

The farm fields offer a safe place to stroll – and its little brook attracts a lot of wildlife. Bring your own picnic blanket and enjoy a feast in its green dining room. Those who visit can take a peek at this year’s crop of baby goats in their outdoor run. Hats and bug spray are recommended for field hikes, and respectful social distancing is required everywhere on the farm.

Signs have been posted to help safely navigate the new market layout; masks are requested while at the market — optional on a hike.

For more information, contact Kelly Payson-Roopchand at [email protected] or 549-3096.

