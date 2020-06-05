ELKINS, W.Va. — Kaitlin Dixon of Solon has been named to the 2020 spring semester president’s list at Davis & Elkins College.

The president’s list includes all full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average for the semester, according to a news release from the college.

Augusta and Waterville news

