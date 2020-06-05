FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College will offer free courses for this summer semester to Maine’s 2020 high school graduates.

These courses will allow the newly graduated students to explore their career options, jumpstart their college education, and potentially save money toward their total cost of higher education. These courses are made available through the Maine Community College System’s Class Gift 2020 program, which includes KVCC along with six other community colleges throughout the state, according to a news release from college.

Courses eligible for this program include: Principles of Accounting I, Anatomy & Physiology I, Intro to Communication, College Composition, Statistics, College Algebra, and more. Many of these courses are required for further college education and cover a wide variety of fields, giving summer learners a chance to explore their career options and find out first-hand which courses and academic fields excite and interest them.

Taking community college courses for free offers new college students the chance to kickstart their career or college journey, especially when taking courses that are prerequisites for degree programs, potentially shortening the length of time needed to complete their degree. Offering a quicker path to college program completion also allows students an opportunity to enter the workforce sooner, with a lower amount of student loan debt.

To take part in the program, students simply need to email KVCC College Navigator Brian Holtz, who will help each student choose the course that’s right for them based on their desired career path or educational outcome. KVCC’s summer courses are available at a variety of start dates throughout the summer to accommodate students’ busy schedules.

“The class of 2020 has had anything but a normal finish to their high school career,” said CJ McKenna, KVCC’s Assistant Dean of Enrollment Management. “The Class Gift will give them the chance to build a strong foundation for the next chapter of their educational goals. I hope that next chapter will include enrolling full-time at KVCC.”

To browse a list of courses, or for more information about taking courses with KVCC, visit kvcc.me.edu.

To learn more about the free course program offered through the Maine Community College System, visit mccs.me.edu.

