ROME – Maureen Theresa Vines, 80, passed away quietly on June 1, 2020 at her cherished camp in Rome, Maine surrounded by her loving family.She was born Sept. 5, 1939 to Michael and Lillian Garrity of Scituate, Mass. She married her love, Bill Vines in May of 1962 at St. Mary’s Church in Scituate Harbor. Bill sadly predeceased her death in 2003. She was an amazing wife and mother to their four children, Lisa Bruce (Steve), Laurie McHugh (George), Dan Vines (Jill), Brian Vines (April), eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her beloved nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and welcoming heart. Maureen enjoyed a rich and beautiful life filled with much happiness. She found peace in her gardens and painting her artwork. It was her signature song bird whistle that could always be heard when she was near. Her younger years on the ocean were spent mossing, fishing, boating and working “down the harbor.” She raised her family in Waterville, ME and shared her joy of being “UPTA” camp in Belgrade Lakes during the summer months. She was a beautiful person and an incredible Mom- lemonade stands, making our annual skating rink, endless sports games and activities,… and all the while so nurturing. Her hands were rarely still. The family camp on Great Pond was Maureen’s Special Place. She loved gatherings there with family and friends, taking great pride in her flowers and watching her children and grandchildren grow up playing on the beach. Maureen, “Nanny Goat” to some, had been blessed with a gift for children. She genuinely delighted in playing with all her grandkids and puttering them around in her golf cart. Always quick with a chore or an activity, she cultivated spirit and many life lessons in all. Later in life, Maureen loved spending winters with Bill on Marco Island, Florida. She took pleasure in the warm breezes, dining out with dear friends, and the rousing games of poolside Dominoes. For nearly 30 years, she looked forward to family visits from her children and grandchildren and welcomed them into her home, creating special memories. A celebration of Maureen’s life is planned for a future date. Mom, Mo, Nana, Nanny Goat-you will forever be in our hearts and cherished in our memories.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.Expressions of sympathy may be made inher memory to:Belgrade LakesAssociation (BLA)137 Main St.Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous