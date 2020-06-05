LITCHFIELD – Nancy C. Besson, 68, a resident of Litchfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Her family remembers her as a generous, selfless, hardworking, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.She was born on July 24, 1951 in Augusta, the daughter of Cycle M. Larrabee and Edna Eva (McDonald) Larrabee. Nancy attended school in Monmouth and Winthrop and graduated from Winthrop High School. On March 22, 1980 she married the love of her life, Paul A. Besson, and shared a wonderful life together for 40 years. She enjoyed raising her family and gardening, especially flowers. Nancy had worked at Knapp Shoe Shop in Lewiston and Filter Belts Inc. in Winthrop. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul A. Besson of Litchfield; two daughters Catherine Therrien and companion Robert Young of Bowdoinham, and Tammy Therrien of Winthrop, a stepdaughter, Jamie Oakes and husband Ken of Greene, also a stepson, Paul C. Besson of Greene; seven grandchildren, Dereck, Shane, Riva, Aleah, Zachary, Dylan and Tyana; one great-granddaughter, Lillyanna; a brother, Maynard and Joyce Larrabee; many nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Harry. She was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Cheryl Strickland.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comFuneral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours 4:00 p.m.. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Monmouth, Maine.

