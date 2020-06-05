CHELSEA – Thomas W. Winter, 81, of Chelsea, died Sunday May 31, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland with his daughter Lynn by his side. Tom was born in Augusta Jan. 16, 1939 weighing only 4 pounds, the son of Warren and Evelyn (Miller) Winter.After a brief stint of basic training in Texas with the Air Force he was honorably discharged prior to flight school and returned home to Maine. He was a mechanic most of his life having worked at various shops in the area before starting his own auto repair shop in Chelsea. He had many long time customers.Tom enjoyed camping, three-wheeling on his Big Red, the many miles he put on his two Gold Wing motorcycles, roller skating, history, making artwork out of old metal and junk, and a good manhattan. Tom shared a laugh everywhere he went and will be missed by many.Tom was predeceased by his parents; his sister Barbie Winter; infant daughter Beth Winter and his son Thomas Winter Jr.Tom is survived by his children, Lynn Winter Boynton and her husband Mitchell of Chelsea, Rebecca Winter of Sidney, Kevin Winter of Florida, David Winter and his partner Debra Perkins of Benton, and William Winter and his wife Nancy of Augusta; three sisters, Kathleen Dharmasuri Winter and her partner David Johnson of Portland, Anne Winter of Jay and Lee Burns and her husband Robert of Chelsea; and his grandchildren, Nicole and Ashley, Allison and Emily, Megan and Amanda, Madison and Andrew, and Nadia and Landon; and several great-grandchildren.A private funeral service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comDonations in his name may be made payable to the:Chelsea Historical Society and mailed toChelsea Town Office560 Togus Rd.Chelsea, ME 04330 or:Maine Antique Power Associationc/o Carmen Murphy94 Blaine Rd.Farmingdale, ME 04344

