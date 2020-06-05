BANGOR/READFIELD – William John Adams, 98, died April 21, 2020, at a Bangor healthcare facility. Bill was born in Framingham, Mass., on March 15, 1922, the son of Minnie Amelia Moran and William Otto Adams. He attended Framingham schools and briefly worked as a machinist at Dennison Manufacturing before joining the Navy in 1942. As a machinist’s mate on the repair ship USS Briareus, part of the 7th fleet headed by Admiral Nimitz, he repaired war-damaged ships in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. After the war he studied Forestry at Arkansas A & M College and the University of Maine, where he graduated with a B.S. in Forestry in 1950. He was with the Maine Forestry Service from 1951 until his retirement, first as a Service Forester and later as the Director of the Eastern Office. He married Carol Jennette Irvine of Framingham in 1947.In Readfield he was elected to the school board from 1962 to 1965 and to the office of Assessor from 1965 to 1968. He was a member of the Torsey Methodist Church in Readfield and a Deacon at All Soul’s Congregational Church in Bangor. He was a Mason and a lifelong member of Lafayette Lodge #48 in Readfield.Bill was predeceased by a son Scott in 1965 and by his wife Carol in 2011. He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. His surviving children and their spouses are William Jr. and Donna Adams of Eddington, Vernard and Sandra Adams of Tampa, Fl., and Jennette (Adams) and Charles P. Loring of Rowley, Mass. His grandchildren and their spouses are Andrew and Erin Adams of Hampden, Douglas and Susan Adams of Belfast, Charles and Jennifer Adams of Orlando, Fla., Meagan Adams and Christopher Hutchins of Plant City, Fla., Leslie Adams and Mitchell Jones of Wasilla, Alaska, Charles W. Loring of Rowley, and Scott Loring of Rowley. His great-grandchildren are Serenity, Connor, Ryan, Alex, Katelyn, Avery, Mayes, Raegan, Elizabeth, and Annabel.A Graveside Service with military honors will be held 1 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Kents Hill Cemetery, Main Street, Readfield, with Rev. Myung Park, pastor of the Readfield United Methodist Church, officiating. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

