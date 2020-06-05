President Trump: We’re sorry that you decided to come to Maine, but since you are here, could you do us a favor? Resign.

You have never been a good president, but today your shortcomings are unleashing historic levels of suffering on the American people.

Your slow response to the coronavirus pandemic has spun a manageable crisis into the worst public health emergency since 1918.

We are also in the middle of the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. There is no national strategy to recover from the shock that is disproportionately affecting people who were already struggling to make it.

And in the face of the worst civic unrest since 1968, with millions of Americans in the streets protesting systemic racism, you fan the flames.

In just the last week you gleefully tweeted about shooting fellow citizens; you goaded governors into escalating violent situations so they don’t “look like jerks;” and you authorized the use of rubber bullets and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters out of a public space so you could pose for a Bible-waving photo-op.

These are just a few examples of why you lack the character, maturity and judgment to lead our country in this perilous time. You should resign.

We have to agree with you on one point: You were right to skip making an address to the nation as other presidents have done in times of national emergency.

You correctly concluded that you have nothing to say that would make the situation better. When what’s called for is compassion, clear vision and a commitment to lead, you are out of ammo.

But bringing the nation together in times of distress is a big part of the job when you are head of state. You can’t do it, so you should resign.

As head of government, you have unmatched power to direct resources to relieve suffering. You can’t or won’t do that, either, so you should resign.

And in your mistreatment of lawful protesters and abuse of religious symbols, you have violated your oath to protect and defend the Constitution, so you should resign.

Your supporters will no doubt say that this is an election year, and it should be left up to the voters to decide whether you deserve to stay in office.

But ask yourself – can this country take five more months like the last five? You are a president supported by a minority of the people, and your only path to victory in November is to further divide the nation. This campaign could do even more lasting damage than you have done already.

We know that you are not much of a student of history, but you recently said that you “learned a lot from Richard Nixon.”

That’s good, because he set the historical precedent for what you should do now.

In a nationally televised address, Nixon said that he knew that he was about to be impeached over Watergate, and he wanted to fight the charges.

But since that would be destructive to the nation he served, he chose instead to resign. Nixon said: “By taking this action, I hope that I will have hastened the start of that process of healing which is so desperately needed in America.”

America needs to heal again. Please resign now, and let us begin.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: