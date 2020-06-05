The Somerset Career & Technical Center’s Student Success Week, May 18 through May 21, was presented on Facebook live and streamed on SCTC Facebook page, according to a news release from Jane Libby, administrative assistant at the technical center.

Each night focused on students’ success in organizations, program leaders, perfect attendance, student of the year nominees and ended with the scholarship awards and list of completing students. The four nights of presentations are available to view on skowhegan.mainecte.org.

Director David Dorr, staff members and presenters recognized the outstanding students for the school year and awarded more than $27,000 in scholarships.

The 218 students from Carrabec High School in North Anson, Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Marti Stevens Learning Center in Skowhegan, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences in Hinckley, Overman Academy in Skowhegan, Skowhegan Area High School, and Upper Kennebec Valley High School in Bingham completed their career and technical education in one of the following 13 programs: Automotive Technology, Certified Nursing Assistant, Cooperative Education, Culinary Arts, Digital Graphics, Early Childhood Education, Electrical Construction, Emergency Medical Technician, Job Skills, Outdoor Leadership & Skills, Pre-Engineering, Residential Construction and Welding Systems.

The technical center appreciates all the businesses and community members for supporting its students.

