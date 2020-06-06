I have known Chris Hamilton since our kids were preschoolers and was excited to learn that he is running for House District 88. Over the years, our kids have grown to become successful adults; his son graduated the top engineer student at University of Maine and now designs Jeeps, while his daughter traveled the world and is now getting her master’s degree in social work. Considering Chris’ humble beginnings as a farmer’s kid in China, Maine, and the fact that Chris and his wife Patti homeschooled their kids, I’d say they’ve done well.

It’s not surprising because Chris Hamilton has determination, is a really hard worker, and quickly figures out and fixes problems. His determination and common sense were key ingredients as Chris and Patti brought an old Whitefield farm back into production over the last 20 years.

Also, having experienced spring Allagash canoe trips with Chris Hamilton and our kids, I know that he comes well prepared and quickly adapts when nature throws five days of wind and icy drizzle at you. He not only adapts but is positive and funny. Perhaps his greatest trait is that he seriously enjoys talking and listening to people from every walk of life. Given these skills, I think Hamilton would be really good at representing all of us in House District 88 in the Legislature. I urge you to vote for him in the July primary and November election.

David Wright

Whitefield

