I am writing to urge Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to cosponsor the Global Health Security Act of 2020. The purpose of this piece of legislation is to sanction a strategic approach for United States foreign assistance to developing and impoverished countries to strengthen global health security.
People may wonder why we are worrying about other nations, when COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our own country. Nearly 40 million Americans are now unemployed, and the coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people.
However, this is even more of a reason to help other nations rather than focus on ourselves. If the virus continues to spread around the world, then the U.S. can never hope to fully eradicate it in our own nation.
Furthermore, it is in our best interest to help other nations’ economies flourish, as it creates potential trading allies and places for us to export American goods. In order to save thousands of lives abroad, as well as create new economic opportunities for fellow Americans, it is imperative that Maine’s senators back this crucial bill.
Sophie van Leeuwen
Lewiston
