The High Peaks Alliance in Farmington, a nonprofit servicing western Maine’s High Peaks region, recently hired Brent West of Readfield to lead the organization. West is starting full time after a year of part-time consulting for the alliance, according to a news release from West.

Originally from New Portland, West is a wildlife biologist with a passion for preserving public access to Maine’s wilderness. He earned his undergraduate degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine, and his masters’ degree in ecosystem health and natural resource management from the University of Maryland.

For the last four years, West served as land stewardship manager for Georges River Land Trust in Rockland where he spearheaded new bike trail systems and brought municipalities, nonprofits and the National Park Service together to connect communities through trails.

“The High Peaks Alliance is thrilled to commit to hiring Brent West as our full time executive director with his U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and land trust experience, as well as his local knowledge. We are making a big step and thank our funders and supporters for their confidence in the value of our contributions to Maine’s High Peaks Region and its communities,” said Lloyd Griscom, president of the board.

“While my career has taken me across North America, I consider it an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve the communities, and wilderness, that shaped my passion for the outdoors,” said West. “I look forward to working with partners to conserve critical areas, build trails and collaborate for a greater impact.”

The High Peaks Alliance has a mission to ensure and enhance public recreational access and opportunities in Maine’s High Peaks region.

More information about the High Peaks Alliance is at highpeaksalliance.org.

Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge under way

The Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is an initiative that helps ensure Mainers have access to healthy, nutritious meals. The campaign raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, a portion of which comes through the generous support of credit union employees, volunteers and members, according to a news release from Kerri Abbott of Winslow Community Federal Credit Union

Throughout the year, the Winslow credit union and other credit unions throughout the state hold fundraisers for the campaign. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, many planned fundraising events have been canceled, but that’s not stopping efforts to raise money.

The campaign is launching a $100,000 challenge that will run through Saturday, July 4. Over the next 30 days, every dollar raised by the campaign will support Good Shepherd Food Bank, local food pantries and community meal sites. These organizations are facing an unprecedented demand for food while food donations are at an all-time low.

The campaign has already received its first challenge pledge of $100,000 to kick-start this fundraising effort — money the campaign will direct to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s COVID-19 response.

Between now and July 4, consider making a tax-deductible online donation to the campaign at wcfcu.com/endinghungerchallenge. Select Winslow’s credit union on the donor page. Individual contributors who give their permission will be listed on the campaign’s website, and businesses contributing more than $250 can have their logos featured on the contributor’s page. Every dollar counts.

Everyone is encouraged to open their hearts to this important effort and challenge others to do the same. All support will help ensure Maine families get the food they need during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

For more information, contact Abbott at 207-509-3448 or [email protected].

