SOLON — The cause of a fire that cleared 10 acres of property in Solon remains undetermined, the fire chief said.

Crews responded to the report of a brush fire around 1:35 p.m. Friday at 652 South Solon Road. Fire Chief Duayne Rollins said Saturday that the cause is still being investigated by Maine Forest Rangers, though arson is not suspected.

Local departments, including Anson, Madison, Skowhegan, Smithfield, Norridgewock, Harmony, Athens, New Portland, Bingham, Starks and Cornville were on scene to help extinguish the blaze; EMS units through Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan were also on scene, along with Maine Forest Rangers. New Vineyard, Industry and New Sharon were on standby.

“Everybody that came worked really hard,” Rollins said. “We want to thank Somerset County Communications, without them relaying our resources, none of us would be able to do what we do.”

Rollins said that the property was cleared about a year ago and was being used as a chopping area. There were still some trees, Rollins describing it as a forest/field.

“For a small town, everybody really worked together.”

The Maine Forest Rangers did not return requests for comment by Saturday afternoon.

