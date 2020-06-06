LARGO, Fla. – Charlotte Jeanne “Chickie” McBride Caron passed peacefully on March 26,2020 at Oak Manor Senior Living in Largo Fla. She was born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 28,1933, the daughter of now deceased Leo and Dorothy McBride.Charlotte was educated in Waterville schools, graduating with the class of 1951 from Waterville High School. Following graduation, she was employed by New England Tel.She moved to Florida in 1971 and retired from General Tel. (GTE) in 1989.Being a strong person of faith she was an active member of Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo.For countless years Charlotte enjoyed returning to Maine vacationing at Weber Pond. Family was important to her! She enjoyed art at young age and instilled the value of creativity to her children and grandchildren.She was predeceased by ex-husband, Donald R.Caron.Surviving is a sister, Margaret Hemphill of Vassaboro and a brother, Patrick McBride and wife Sonya of Norridgewock.Also surviving her four children, Steven Caron and son Samuel, Brian Caron and wife Vonnie and son Scott and Cody, Randall Caron, and Laurie Caron Coker and husband James Coker and children, Sarah Coker Speeks, and James Coker III: and six great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid19 pandemic a graveside service will be at a later date.

