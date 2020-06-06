VEAZIE – Willena “Willie” Monroe died June 4, 2020, after a long illness. Willie was born on Jan. 26, 1929 and was the daughter of Wilfred and Florence (Poulin) Morissette. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years George R. Monroe in 2000, a brother Bill Morissette, and a nephew James Morissette.Wille was educated in Waterville schools (St. Francis De Sales and Mt. Merici Academy). She was a parishioner of St. John’s Catholic church for 37 years and St. Mary’s serving as both a Eucharistic Minister and Lecter. She opened the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen at St. John’s where it operated for seven years before moving to the Salvation Army. Willie considered her time with the soup kitchen as a labor of love. She worked briefly as a telephone switchboard operator during her early years of marriage and enjoyed several years selling Avon products to her local clients. Willie is survived by her son Mike Monroe and wife Cheryl of Veazie, son Stephen Monroe and wife Julie of Orono, daughter Marie Monroe-Gentry and husband Darrell of Veazie, son Danny Monroe and wife Wanda of Holden; sister Marie Pulsifer and husband Bill of Belgrade Lakes, and brother James Morissette and wife Nancy of Waterville.Wille was blessed with nine grandchildren, Melissa (Monroe) Stone and husband Tom, Lyndsey (Monroe) Marston and husband Curtis, Emily Monroe and husband Pete Chamberlain, Annie Monroe, Kara (Monroe) Gillis and husband Steve, Josh Monroe and wife Janell, Cameron Monroe, Ava Monroe, and Janell Monroe. Willie was delighted by her four great-grandchildren, Noah and Gabriel Stone, and Brooklyn and Reese Gillis.Willie was fortunate to enjoy many nieces and nephews and several lifelong, and longtime friends. She enjoyed her book group discussions and special regular visits from dear friend Arlene Caron. She loved to watch the birds outside her picture window, the deer that showed up in her back yard, and the flowers blooming in her rock garden.Services will be private for the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.comGifts in Willie’s memory may be made toGood Shepherd Food BankP.O. Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211(https://www.gsfb.org) or:The Salvation Army of Bangor65 South Park St.Bangor, ME 04401(https://give.salvationarmy.org)to help continue her legacy of feeding the hungry

