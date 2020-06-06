SOUTH CHINA – William “Bill” F. Gray, 90, passed away May 20, 2020 at his home in South China Lake with his daughter, Debra, at his side. He was born Sept. 25, 1929 at his family home in Windsor, the son of William W. and Sara (Hunter) Gray.He graduated from Erskine Academy, then enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years on the Lette during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge. When he returned to the States, he married and started his engineering career at Central Maine Power Company where he worked as a microwave services engineer/supervisor and communication systems supervisor until his retirement.Bill was a mason of the Kora Temple Shrine in Lewiston, served as an active member in the National Guard, Deputy Sheriff in Kennebec County and the American Legion in Winslow.He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Gray) Tuttle of Skowhegan; grandson, Justin Tuttle; great-granddaughter, Keairah; sister-in-law, Laura M. (Fowle) Gray of Windsor; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a dear family friend, Norman Elvin, assisted in providing wholistic care for him in the later years of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Sara Gray; wife of over 60 years, Joyce (Brewer) Gray; brothers, Richard and Philip Gray.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Chadwick Hill Cemetery where he will join his late parents and beautiful wife.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bill’s memory to: Alzeheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave.,Flr. 17 Chicago, IL 60601

