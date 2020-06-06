WEST GARDINER – Norma L. Thompson quietly passed away with her family by her side, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Randolph, daughter of Georgina and George Oben.At the age of 18 Norma worked at the Worster House in Hallowell where she met the love of her life, Kenneth A. Thompson Sr, a young soldier that just returned home from serving in World War II; they married in 1947.She was a dedicated wife and mother. Norma spent the duration of her working life owning and operating Thompson Excavation, with her husband, Ken. It didn’t matter what time of the day or night, if you needed their services, they were there. Norma was predeceased by her husband Kenneth; her children Jacquline, Kenneth Jr., Karyl, Kay, Kim, Karl and Kelly; her brothers Robert, Donald and Richard Oben, sisters Sandra Collins, Marjorie Brown, Mildred McKay and Virginia Daguay.Norma is survived by her children Karen L. Ricks and her husband Dennis of Texas, Kevin L. Thompson and his wife Alison of Vassalboro, and Kathy J. Thompson of Randolph; her eight grandchildren, Kenneth Thompson III of Gardiner, Jeffrey Thompson of Florida, Karyl MacGregor and her husband Jason of Texas, Nicholas Tenney and his wife Jalin of Texas, and Austin Ricks of Texas, Dalton Thompson, Brody Thompson and Walker Thompson, all of Vassalboro; and nine great-grandchildren, Brett and Zachary Thompson, Scotland, Selah, Solomon and Sophie MacGregor, Ella Tenney, Kellie and Ava Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.Norma’s family would like to send a special thank-you to the staff of Maine General Medical Centers Glenridge Rehabilitation Facility. Your kind and caring services were greatly appreciated.Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowlton Hewins Roberts Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta. Please take into consideration the 50 person limit in the funeral home by making sure to enter and exit the building in an expeditious fashion. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:MaineGeneral Glenridge Long-Term Care Activity Center40 Glenridge Dr.Augusta, ME 04330

