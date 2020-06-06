DETROIT – Paul Letarte of Detroit, Maine passed away unexpectedly April 14, 2020 from complicatons of Liver Cancer. Paul was born on Aug 13, 1947 in Westbrook to Joseph and Rose Letarte, the second of their three children.Growing up Paul enjoyed many things from woodworking and carpentry to trains but most notably was his love of football and its where he received the name Zeke, which he preferred to be called. Paul played football throughout high school as well as baseball but football was his passion. These experiences earned him devoted friendships that lasted his whole life.Paul Enlisted in the US Navy in 1967 and sailed around the world and the Navy became his second passion. He was very proud of his time in the military and sharing the many stories of his shipdays was a favorite past-time. Paul was a very proud Veteran and wore his Navy hat with pride everyday.After six years of service Paul left the Navy, and eventually found a job he loved at a company called Righ Tool And Dye where he worked until 1993. Paul was the very proud father of two children from his first marriage, and Paul’s passion for football was put to good use as a football coach and referee and it was one of the highlights of his life. He also had a great love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. It was this passion that first introduced him to his second wife Maxine. Paul was lovingly adopted by her 3 children who loved him dearly. Paul and Maxine were married in Skowhegan on Dec. 17, 1994 until her unexpected death on Dec. 28, 2019. They were inseparable and had many adventures together, chasing their shared passion of hunting, fishing, and camping. Paul shared his wife’s devotion to animals and over the years they raised many animals as well as being active participants in animal rescue and conservation.Paul was a doting and loving grandfather, forever known to them as “Grampy Zeke”. He was always the highlight of family gatherings and was known for his huge loving heart and willlingness to jump in and lend a hand to anyone in need. He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back in subzero weather. His smile lit up the room and he was loved and adored by so very many family and friends. His loss is devastating and leaves a hole that will never be filled.Paul is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rose Letarte; his sister Anne Marie; his stepson Daniel Grover; and lastly his beloved wife Maxine Grover-Letarte.Paul is survived by his loving sister Elizabeth; children Christine Corson, Randi Stefanizzi, Bryan Letarte, Robin Letarte; and many grandchildren and great-granchildren.A Memorial Service will be held on July 25, 2020 at 10 am at the Centenery United Methodist Church at 113 Dr Mann Rd Skowhegan, Maine followed by a Burial Service at the Detroit Cemetary in Detroit.All are welcome to come celebrate the life of this amazing soul who we will forever miss until we meet again.

