WATERVILLE – Scott Stanley Holmes, 80, passed away May 18, 2020 at his home after fighting a year and a half battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family that loved him very much. He was born in Waterville on April 29, 1940 to Stanley and Shirley (Stetson) Holmes.In his youth, Scott worked on the family farm. When he took over the business for his father, he started with 30 cows and built the business to a 250 head dairy farm. He was very entrepreneurial and tried different ways to increase milk production with success. After selling the farm, he bought and sold cars.In his later years, he worked for his son, Nathan, at Layne lnliner, driving up and down the east coast and enjoying the comradery with his younger coworkers. Scott was an outgoing, gregarious, generous, intelligent hard-working man. He loved to tell a good story and a good joke. His adult life passion was for snowmobiling. He would take day trips as often as possible or just an hour around the land at the farm. He and his friends once shipped their snowmobiles out to Minnesota and flew out to get them. They took a journey sledding from Minnesota, up through Canada and down to home. We will miss Scott immensely, but believe love is eternal. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Vigue) Holmes; his son, Nathan and wife Tammy, daughter, Roxanne and her husband Tom Cahill, and son Dwayne Holmes; grandchildren, Miriah, Orlando, Jordon, Sophie, Krysta, Calvin, Connor and Lindsay; as well as his three great-grandchildren, Cotlen, Elzaeda and Cara whom he enjoyed and loved very much; sisters, Gail Demmons and Lee and her husband Harold Francis. He has numerous cousins and cherished friends.Services and burial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.Family and friends wishing may send flowers in Scott’s memory to19 Alden St.Waterville, ME 04901

