AUGUSTA – Yolande J. Breton, 98, of Cony Street, died June 3, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health after a brief illness. She was born in Sherbrooke, P.Q. Canada on Nov. 18, 1921, the daughter of Rosaire Beaudoin and Mary (Cote) Beaudoin.Mrs. Breton was educated in Canada.Prior to her retirement, she was employed by George The Tailor Dry Cleaners as a seamstress for many years. She was previously employed by White Cloud Laundry and Hazzard Shoe Company.Mrs. Breton was a member of St. Michael Parish, member of St. Paul’s Cursillistas, Cushnoc Senior Citizens, Happy Family Senior Citizens, and Maine Bowling Association. She bowled in several leagues and served as Treasurer.Her husband, Gerard E. Breton, predeceased her in 1985. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roger, Fred, Amedee and Lionel Beaudoin, and her sisters, Josephine Paquette, Antoinette Dubuc, Mary Ann Habel, Rose O’Bready and Alice Lajeunesse.Surviving are her daughters, Diane Breton of Manteca, Calif., and Carole Duplessis and her husband Leo of Rome, Maine, her son, Daniel M. Breton and his wife Jan of Scarborough; six grandchildren, Scott Fleury, Carrie Barbano, Troy Duplessis, Chad Duplessis, Shaun Breton and Kim Sampietro; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Mrs. Breton is now living her fifth day.She will be laid to rest with her husband in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

