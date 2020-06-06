POTSDAM, N.Y.— Benjamin Thomas Thibert of Oakland earned a bachelor of science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, business minor in May from Clarkson University.

Although the current government directives made Clarkson’s usual May commencement celebrations in Potsdam not possible, the university’s current plan is to hold on-campus commencement ceremonies on Aug. 15 with the finalization of those plans by June 30, based on current health directives.

