I understand the position that we have COVID-19 sufficiently managed that we can reopen businesses, with faith in the good judgment of the populace.

I also understand the position that our situation is so perilous that I can’t bring canvas tote bags into Hannaford.

I can’t understand holding both those positions at once.

 

Ian Murphy

Waterville

