I understand the position that we have COVID-19 sufficiently managed that we can reopen businesses, with faith in the good judgment of the populace.
I also understand the position that our situation is so perilous that I can’t bring canvas tote bags into Hannaford.
I can’t understand holding both those positions at once.
Ian Murphy
Waterville
