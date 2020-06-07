I am puzzled. It was a tragedy that a black man, George Floyd, was brutally murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. My puzzlement is all the looting, burning and rioting that is the result of this senseless death.

Everyone who isn’t living under a rock has seen the takedown of George Floyd. We see one police officer standing by while another kneels on George Floyd’s neck. We are told that there were four police officers in all at the scene. A bystander is taking a video of this horrific 8 minutes that this man is brutally tortured and dies. As a result, the rioting and anger follow.

My question is why? Why is someone videoing the event instead of stepping in to stop it? Why does the police officer visibly stand there watching his fellow officer for 8 minutes and does not interfere?

I cannot fathom standing there taking a video and do nothing when a fellow citizen is begging for his life saying he can not breathe. I may go to jail for laying hands on an officer of the law, but in all good conscience, I could not do nothing. Disgusting behavior by all involved.

I pray for the family of George Floyd, and God rest his soul.

Rachel Dolan

Cornville

