Five days of social injustice, personal worry, with no light at the end of the tunnel. I had nowhere to turn but to look my 9-year-old standard poodle in the eye and read her thoughts: Time to do something and get outdoors, Dad.

Into the car and off for a walk on this glorious spring day. I chose a small trek in Capitol Park. I had not been there for some time and I found the trails clean, well graded and minimally populated.

Recovering from a multitude of hip and leg operations, I walked slowly, stopping at one of the benches scattered along the trails. The air was fresh, the sun bright and the trails shaded from many its mature hardwoods. A welcome breeze wafted the fragrance of fresh blooming lilacs.

It was a perfect walk, and had the happenstance of meeting a stranger with his dog. It was a rescue mix of boxer and basset. Low, sleek and a perfect mug. Gentle, as was his keeper.

What a fine way to have spent a Sunday afternoon away from the incessant news media siding with the right or left, and the inequities of our races. We have a jewel in our midst at Capitol Park and our beautiful city. Get out and enjoy it.

Dana Sturtevant

Augusta

