Central Maine Power has restored power to most of the customers who lost service Saturday as the result of severe thunderstorms that rumbled through the state.

The company reported that 250 customers, nearly all of them in Acton or Shapleigh, were still without electrical service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. At 1 p.m. Sunday, CMP had reported 892 outages in York County on its website.

The storms, which dropped hail in some places, brought down power lines on Saturday, knocking out power to as many as 6,700 customers by 3 p.m. Saturday, mostly in Piscataquis and York counties. That’s a small percentage of the utility’s total customers, who number about 600,000.

Versant Power, formerly Emera Maine, which serves eastern and northern Maine, reported no outages Sunday.

Though Sunday was gray and cloudy, and temperatures hovered in the low 60s in Portland, the week’s forecast calls for more sun, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

