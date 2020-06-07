GARDINER – Arlene H. Wheelock, 86, of Gardiner, died Friday June 5, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.She was born in Weeks Mills, January 31, 1934, the daughter of Reed and Minnie (Jackson) McLean. Arlene was very kind hearted and worked several years in the cafeteria for the Hallowell – Farmingdale school system.Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Paul L. Wheelock; her son, Jeffrey Wheelock; by brothers Carlton, Russell, Cecil, Francis and sister, Muriel. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Wheelock and Timothy Wheelock; grandchildren: Kylee, Matt, Luke, and Paul, and great grandchildren Aidan and Reese and daughter in law, Vicky. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

