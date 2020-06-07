WATERVILLE – On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Hermel C. Nadeau, age 86, passed away peacefully after a long life. His last days were spent with his loving wife, Ingrid.As a young man, Hermel worked as a grocery clerk for Cottle’s Supermarkets and graduated from Waterville High, Class of 1953. He then served in the Naval reserve. In 1956, he moved with his mother to Stanford, Conn.After marrying Ingrid, they set out west in 1959 to follow the American dream to sunny California and start a family and was employed as a grocery manager. After many adventures on the west coast, they returned to Maine in 1976 where he was asked to return as a grocery manager at Cottle’s Supermarkets that then became Hannaford. He retired early, in 1992.As a retiree he enjoyed traveling to visit his family, woodworking, reading novels, and watching action movies.He was predeceased by his parents Gideon and Albertine Nadeau. He is survived by his wife Ingrid; and sons Gerard, Gilbert, Michael and Peter; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Regretfully, due to Covid 19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hermel’s honor to Good Shepherd Food Bank

Guest Book