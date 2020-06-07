On May 6, the Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee met with Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman to receive a briefing and ask her questions about the many problems Mainers were having with filing unemployment claims. At the end of the meeting, during closing remarks, I asked the commissioner to convey to Gov. Mills my desire, and the desire of the Republican minority, to work collaboratively in the days ahead on the important matters confronting the state.

I’m not sure the message got through, but if not, I would respectfully remind the governor that we legislators who are not of her political party are not the enemy. We are the loyal opposition, and we care deeply about what is happening in our state.

She may lack some respect for us, but surely she must respect the half-million Mainers that we represent. Those citizens sent us to Augusta to represent their interests and we are unable to do that right now. We can talk with our constituents, help them with any problems they may be having with state agencies, protest what the governor’s orders mandate, even write letters to the editor. But that’s not what we were elected to do.

Since we are not currently in session, we cannot vote on anything, we cannot meet in our committees, we cannot debate issues, there’s just not a whole lot that we can officially do.

What we should be able to do, at the very least, is offer our ideas and suggestions on matters of public policy in an open forum — as our constituents expect us to do, and we will do if we find an administration that is willing to really communicate with us. Sending us periodic updates on administration decisions is not communication — it’s merely notification. I understand that a number of different constituencies and interest groups are being allowed to proffer their suggestions. That’s good. I have much respect for the work that they do and all the efforts they are putting forth. But they have not been elected to anything. We have.

It’s sad and frustrating when so many of us are not realistically allowed to take part in deciding how the state should be run during these difficult times. Any solutions or ideas we may offer are formulated out of the great diversity of backgrounds and talents that we possess — something I thought we all wanted. Right now, all important decisions appear to be made by a small number of people who do not truly appreciate that some other people may actually have some good ideas. They need to realize that not all wisdom resides in Augusta.

Our nation and state were founded as representative governments and our constitutions provide for separation of powers. Government works best when legislators legislate, the executive branch administers, and the judicial branch adjudicates. The checks and balances built into the system ensure that no one branch exceeds its authority. It has worked well for the United States and Maine.

Underpinning that success, is the realization that each branch must respect the rights and proper functions of the others. They all need to work together for the benefits of its citizens. This is especially true during times of crisis, which the coronavirus pandemic has certainly created. The principles behind this separation of powers do not evaporate even when a governor is given limited authority to take unilateral actions during a time of emergency.

As a matter of doing things the right way, difficult or not, any governor should seek to work collaboratively with others who have been chosen to be part of the governmental body, whether she is legally required to do so or not. By sharing what must be a tremendous burden during this time in our history, it will also help relieve the stress of making monumental decisions by herself, instead knowing that others who have also been chosen to lead our state will share in that burden.

It is time for Gov. Mills to proactively seek out legislative input in her decision-making process. It will be better for all when she does.

Richard Bradstreet of Vassalboro is a Republican state legislator.

