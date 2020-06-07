Three Bath men have been charged in an alleged medical marijuana dispensary burglary at Holistic Alternatives on Main Street in Woolwich on June 3.

According to police, Jasper Erbes, 18, Ethen Harrison, 20, and Brodie Losier, 24, are charged with Class C burglary and Class C theft. Both crimes are felonies, each punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Police said they were alerted to the burglary at around 3 a.m. when an alarm was triggered.

Sagadahoc County Deputy John Dietlin followed a trail of glass and marijuana products toward Old Arrowsic Road, where it ended abruptly, according to police.

In a news release, police say a “large quantity of items was stolen and several hundred dollars’ worth of property had been destroyed during the effort to get inside the business.”

Police examined video surveilance footage and received tips via social media that led to them to interview, and subsequently arrest, Erbes, Harrison and Losier. The three were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.

