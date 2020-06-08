At this difficult time for so many, it helps to see a leader such as Sen. Shenna Bellows step up to help her constituents in positive and concrete ways. By way of example, she and her team are reaching out to seniors in our community with weekly “wellness check” telephone calls. These communications can be lifelines for our most vulnerable and isolated neighbors. Additionally, Sen. Bellows recently introduced emergency legislation seeking to increase reimbursement rates for home and personal care workers who are often undervalued but essential members of the health care team upon which many seniors and families rely.

Sen. Bellows is known for working across party lines and gaining bipartisan support on a range of issues. Her accomplishments over this past year include initiating bills focused on securing our online privacy, increasing broadband access, improving health care, and ensuring access to meals for school children. While she was fighting for these vital goals on behalf of our community, she generously made time to mentor numerous students one on one by introducing them to the workings of our legislature.

Most recently, Sen. Bellows sought to help Maine families survive the economic downturn by co-chairing a lengthy labor and housing committee hearing to get answers about pandemic unemployment benefits.

Sen. Bellows remains available by phone or email to help constituents obtain the services they need. Her honest and direct communication, and undeniable empathy, inspire confidence in Mainers of all ages. I appreciate the model of honest and passionate leadership she provides for my children. Please join me in supporting Clean Elections candidate Shenna Bellows for re-election to Senate District 14.

Stacey Mondschein Katz

Hallowell

