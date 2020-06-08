You might be surprised to learn that radiologic technologists play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
Chest x-rays and CT scans are critical diagnostic tools in identifying the pneumonia-like complications of coronavirus. When patients are placed on ventilators for breathing assistance, radiologic technologists perform imaging procedures so appropriate placement can be verified.
Radiation therapists are also essential workers on the frontlines in the fight against cancer. Their work with oncology patients is crucial, and it continues every day, even during a pandemic.
So let’s give a big salute to the doctors, nurses and other hard-working health care professionals.
But here’s a special tip of the hat to the more than 1,000 registered and certified radiologic technologists making a difference for patients every day in the state of Maine.
To us, they’re unsung heroes, and we offer our heartfelt thanks for everything they do.
Tori Burnell
president, Maine Society of Radiologic Technologists
member, American Society of Radiologic Technologists
