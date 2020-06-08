Cianbro is reportedly one of the contractors for the New England Clean Energy Connect. When their worksite in Augusta was shutdown the week of May 18, it was reported that some of the workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were from out of state. Cianbro doesn’t even hire all Maine workers.
Here’s something else worth considering. Payments to Central Maine Power used to be processed at the bank where I worked in Lewiston. It was very efficient and the payments were processed immediately as they came directly to us. Now, they go to Boston, and even before the pandemic, it took them more than one week to process my payment. CMP doesn’t even use Maine workers and a Maine bank to process their payments.
Does anyone really think that CMP and its contractors will hire mostly Maine residents for these temporary jobs?
Charles E. Brush
Wayne
