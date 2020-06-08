SKOWHEGAN — A Canaan man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle on his motorcycle.
Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said that police responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hanover Street at 4:19 p.m. after receiving the report of a motorcyclist being struck by a vehicle at the intersection.
Bucknam said that Michael S. Gilbert Jr., of Canaan, died on scene. Gilbert was traveling south on Madison Avenue on a 2016 Victory Vegas motorcycle when he was struck by a 2010 Ford Focus, operated by Matthew Cortez.
Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors at this point, Bucknam added.
Part of Madison Avenue was closed while police conducted a forensic mapping of the crash, which was investigated by Sgt. Kris McKenna, Officer Tiffani Warren and Deputy Brian Crater.
