SKOWHEGAN — A Canaan man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle on his motorcycle.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said that police responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hanover Street at 4:19 p.m. after receiving the report of a motorcyclist being struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

Bucknam said that Michael S. Gilbert Jr., of Canaan, died on scene. Gilbert was traveling south on Madison Avenue on a 2016 Victory Vegas motorcycle when he was struck by a 2010 Ford Focus, operated by Matthew Cortez.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors at this point, Bucknam added.

Part of Madison Avenue was closed while police conducted a forensic mapping of the crash, which was investigated by Sgt. Kris McKenna, Officer Tiffani Warren and Deputy Brian Crater.

