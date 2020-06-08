A fire that damaged the Peaks Island post office on Monday afternoon is under control, but the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighting crews started to return to the mainland around 5 p.m., according to Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau. The fire at 76 Island Ave. was reported around 2 p.m. Gautreau said he was not aware of any injuries.

Damage was significant, said Bob Hannigan, who owns Hannigan’s Island Market, located next to the post office and about 75 feet away. His store was not damaged by the fire.

“It went up fast and really totaled the rear of the building,” Hannigan said. “The damage is unbelievable.”

Tenants living in a rental unit in the rear of the post office building got out safely, Hannigan said. But that section of the building, including a rear deck, is where Hannigan believes the fire started before spreading to the post office. Hannigan said he was concerned because he could see the fire burning near a propane tank.

Smoke was visible from Portland, 3 miles away. Several mainland fire departments responded to the fire. Peaks Island is part of the city and is home to about 850 year-round residents.

The extent of the damage to the post office wasn’t immediately known, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service in Boston.

“We are still in the process of assessing damage to the facility and it’s too soon to tell how much, if any, mail was damaged in the fire,” spokesman Steve Doherty said in an email. “We’ll have a better assessment on both counts in the morning.”

Doherty said that regular street delivery will not be affected Tuesday. Mail carriers will be dispatched from another location and if necessary, retail services and Post Office Box customers may be temporarily relocated.

The post office is near the island’s ferry terminal.

