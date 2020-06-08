Gorham police are trying to locate a teenage girl they say ran away from home Monday afternoon.

Morgan E. Clark, 13, left her home at 1:30 p.m. and was last seen around 1:45 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Main Street, police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a news release. Clark has family who live in the Bangor area, police said.

Clark was wearing a black sweatshirt with a yellow heart on the front. The sweatshirt’s lettering said, “Friends don’t lie to each other.”

Clark is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 193 pounds, has dark red hair and blue eyes. She also has a stud nose ring and was wearing whitewashed jeans.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Gorham Police Department at 839-5581.

