University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online workshop about raising pigs for small-scale use from noon to 2 p.m Tuesday, June 16, according to a news release from UMaine Extension professor Donna Coffin in Orono.

Topics will include appropriate housing, health and nutrition; swine breeds, and expected meat yields. Coffin and Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free; registration is required online at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/raising-backyard-pigs.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Coffin at 207-942-7396 or [email protected].

More information also is available on the program webpage extension.umaine.edu/livestock/swine/raising-backyard-pigs.

