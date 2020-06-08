University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online workshop about raising pigs for small-scale use from noon to 2 p.m Tuesday, June 16, according to a news release from UMaine Extension professor Donna Coffin in Orono.
Topics will include appropriate housing, health and nutrition; swine breeds, and expected meat yields. Coffin and Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the workshop.
The workshop is free; registration is required online at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/raising-backyard-pigs.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Coffin at 207-942-7396 or [email protected].
More information also is available on the program webpage extension.umaine.edu/livestock/swine/raising-backyard-pigs.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Messalonskee High School lists class of 2020 graduates
-
Community
Raising pigs for home use workshop set for June 16
-
Community
LA River Race postponed to 2021
-
Local & State
Richmond High School holds drive-in graduation
-
Local & State
Crowd estimated at 500 gathers in Waterville to remember George Floyd, support Black Lives Matter