Brunswick Assistant Town Manager Ryan Leighton was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Leighton, 43, was taken into custody at his home on West Burrough Road in Bowdoin, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said Tuesday.

Two county deputies and a Lisbon police officer responded to the home around 8:28 p.m. Friday to investigate a domestic violence complaint, Merry said.

The officers took Leighton into custody based on the alleged victim’s statement, Merry said. The woman did not require medical treatment, he said.

Leighton was transported to the Topsham Police Department where he was charged with the Class D misdemeanor and released on personal recognizance. Leighton is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 7, according to Merry.

