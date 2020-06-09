GARDINER — Four public hearings are scheduled this week when Gardiner officials meet.

In addition to a public hearing on the proposed city budget, hearings are also scheduled on financing for upgrades to the Gardiner Wastewater Treatment Plant, proposed changes to the mobile food vending ordinance and a proposed credit enhancement agreement with Central Maine Crossing.

Last week, city officials endorsed a scaled-back budget proposal that shaved about $260,000 from the city’s $6.58 million spending proposal and used less of the city’s fund balance.

The proposed spending increase shrank from 6.4% to 3.7%, or a total of about $6.3 million for the city’s operating budget.

Related Gardiner officials mull scaled back budget

As part of the city’s process, the proposed budget must undergo a first and seconding reading and a vote, and Wednesday’s vote is the first reading and vote.

City elected officials are also expected to:

• Have the first read of the proposed Mobile Food Vending Unit Ordinance.

• Consider approving the credit enhancement agreement for Central Maine Crossing.

• Consider holding executive sessions on days other than regularly scheduled council meeting days.

• Review and accept meeting minutes from June 1 and June 2.

The Gardiner City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Under the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the council has been meeting on the Zoom videoconferencing platform and livestreaming meetings on Facebook.

Related Headlines Gardiner officials mull scaled back budget

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: