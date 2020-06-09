GARDINER — Four public hearings are scheduled this week when Gardiner officials meet.
In addition to a public hearing on the proposed city budget, hearings are also scheduled on financing for upgrades to the Gardiner Wastewater Treatment Plant, proposed changes to the mobile food vending ordinance and a proposed credit enhancement agreement with Central Maine Crossing.
Last week, city officials endorsed a scaled-back budget proposal that shaved about $260,000 from the city’s $6.58 million spending proposal and used less of the city’s fund balance.
The proposed spending increase shrank from 6.4% to 3.7%, or a total of about $6.3 million for the city’s operating budget.
As part of the city’s process, the proposed budget must undergo a first and seconding reading and a vote, and Wednesday’s vote is the first reading and vote.
City elected officials are also expected to:
• Have the first read of the proposed Mobile Food Vending Unit Ordinance.
• Consider approving the credit enhancement agreement for Central Maine Crossing.
• Consider holding executive sessions on days other than regularly scheduled council meeting days.
• Review and accept meeting minutes from June 1 and June 2.
The Gardiner City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Under the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the council has been meeting on the Zoom videoconferencing platform and livestreaming meetings on Facebook.
