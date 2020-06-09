House Speaker Sara Gideon was a no-show at a debate in the runup to the Democratic Senate primary, but her campaign said she’ll be participating in two upcoming forums before the July 14 election.
Lobbyist Betsy Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman participated without Gideon in the pre-recorded, televised debate Monday evening that was sponsored by News Center Maine.
Kidman released on social media a clip of Gideon telling Kidman in March that she would attend a debate.
Gideon’s campaign said Tuesday she’ll appear at events hosted by Maine Public and the Democratic Party.
Gideon, who has the endorsement of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, is widely considered to be the favorite in the primary. She already has raised more than $14 million for the race.
The campaign of Republican Sen. Susan Collins accused the Gideon campaign of skipping the event to avoid voter scrutiny.
“Gideon’s ubiquitous absence is in keeping with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s ‘windowless basement’ strategy, keeping Gideon and other candidates sequestered from the public eye, protecting them from voter scrutiny and potential missteps, and focusing them instead on fundraising phone calls and carefully produced television ad,” her campaign said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Clinton teen who drove car in accident that killed three released into mother’s custody
-
Local & State
Kennebec County officials invite public to weigh in on budget
-
Local & State
Family mourns man shot in Waterville on Saturday as investigation continues
-
Nation & World
Some nursing homes demand residents’ stimulus checks, prompting outcry
-
Local & State
Gorham police locate missing 13-year-old
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.