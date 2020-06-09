CLINTON – Don L. Stillman passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.Don was born in Waterville on April 25, 1978, the son of Lewis Stillman and Darlene (Darling) Stillman. He attended Lawrence High School in Fairfield and Northern Maine Technical Collage for computer science which he completed in 1998.Following his schooling, Don moved to Brentwood, Tennessee where he was employed by Bell Corp as IT manager and worked there for many years before returning to Maine. Don liked to fish and hunt and was a member of the Eagles Club and Fairfield First Baptist Church. Don is survived by his father, Lewis Stillman of Clinton; his mother, Darlene (Darling) Stillman of Floral City, Florida; his stepmother, Dianna Fernald; his daughter, McKenzie Stillman; his son, Warren Stillman; his brother, Luc Levesque of Fairfield; his sisters, Michelle Martel of Winterport, Tracy Alley of Oakland, and Lisa Carr of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his nephew, Kyle Wentworth of Nashville, Tennessee; his niece, Siera Davanzo of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and many other extended family members and friends.Graveside services will be held at Ames Cemetery in Benton at a later date.The family would like to thank Clinton Police and Rescue, also Delta Ambulance.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

