AUGUSTA – Irene Lena Bertrand Gagne, 93, of Augusta, Maine, died June 3, 2020.Irene was the daughter of Helena Hammond Bertrand and Paul Bertrand. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Albert J. Gagne. She was also predeceased by son Gary Gagne and daughter Sheila Gagne Dube. Surviving are son, Col. (Ret) Bert R. Gagne, wife Suzanne, and daughter Muriel Meader, husband Robert, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Irene was born in Jackman, Maine and moved to Augusta, Maine at the age of seven. She was a Cony High School graduate, Class of 1944. Irene worked as a stenographer for the State of Maine Highway Department. Irene was a member of St. Mary’s Church where she was a reader and Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also past president of St. Mary’s Senior Citizen Club. Her hobbies were crocheting, sewing, reading, and doing crossword puzzles There will be no public visiting hours. Due to Corona virus, her funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s Church at a later date. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Manchester.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

