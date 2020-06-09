WATERVILLE – Albert A. Desrosiers passed on June 6, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in St. Aime Province of Quebec Canada to Joseph Desrosiers and Florina Schmidt. He was raised in the city of St-Hyacinthe with his 10 siblings, brothers and sisters on rue St. Dominique. It was in this environment that he learned love and sharing at a very young age. He carried with him, throughout his life, both his father and mother’s greatest assets. That is, a sense of wisdom, calm, friendship and loving generosity. His working career began at the age of 15 in locations such as local mills as well as the maritime industry in the city of Sorel. In 1948, he married Jeannine Belanger. They lived for a time at the outskirts of Montreal until 1954 when they moved to Winslow, Maine with three young children. Living in an apartment on Halifax St., it was then he began his trade as carpenter/contractor, and later developer. He had a self-learned sense of business and built hundreds of houses in Winslow, Benton, Waterville and China areas. He was regarded as an honest, dependable contractor. “For a better home” ..his motto…never tarnished through the years. He had planned and built the Benton Avenue apartments and lived with his family in his private residence on those grounds for over twenty years. Tragedy struck the family when his wife Jeannine died in 1985. He married his second wife Muriel in 1989. At all times, he remained unconditionally generous, almost egoless, and so loving to his growing family. In 1990, he took a risk and proceeded to develop Meadowview Estates on Benton Ave. in Winslow. It is a complex still remarkable today. In addition, he built the best deli in Maine…Big G’s!! He became their faithful morning customer where he shared coffee with his sons and friends. He retired after the final construction of the last meadowview building. And his sons continued in his footsteps. He enjoyed wintering in Port Orange Fl. 15 years. He traveled throughout the country with his wife Muriel finding many new adventures.He was predeceased by his infant son Richard, his first wife Jeannine, his sisters; Claire-Marie, Lucille, Yvette, Pierrette, Janine, Yolande and Cecilienne, and his two brothers; Sylvio and Julien. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Muriel and his six children; Nicole Campbell and husband George, Diane LeBlanc and husband Jim, Suzanne Williamson and husband Hugh, Rene and wife Kathy, Claude and wife Betty, Mike and wife Nancy, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a faithful parishioner of Corpus Christi (St. John) Parish and a regular attendant at 4 p.m., Mass.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Albert’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. Visiting hours will be held at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home in Waterville on Friday from 2-4 p.m. Visitors are reminded that facemasks are required for entry into the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Church in Winslow and because of size limitations due to the Virus, attendance will be by invitation only. Committal will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville. A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine 04901. 872-7676

