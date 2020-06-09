FARMINGTON – Elisabeth Kuhlmann Winter, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning June 4, 2020, at Orchard Park ALC in Farmington.She was born in 1919 in Rinteln, Germany, the daughter of Hoteliers, Came to America in 1950 with her husband, Martin Winter, a rocketry scientist who was recruited for the American Space Race, and their two young daughters, settling in Baltimore where Martin worked many years for Martin Marietta. Later they lived in Colorado and then North Carolina in retirement years, and after Martin’s death in 1992, Elisabeth stayed with her youngest daughter Susan and her family in Virginia for 10 years before moving to Maine in 2013, near her oldest daughter, Bia.She would have been 101 next month.In her younger days she loved gardening and parties and was a wonderful mother and home-maker.As someone who was born at the end of World War I and the great Flu Pandemic, grew up in Fascist Germany and saw the horrors of World War II up close, left all family for a hopeful future in America, it’s merciful that she wasn’t cognizant enough at the end of her life to see what’s been happening in her adopted country today. Elisabeth is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

