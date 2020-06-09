AUGUSTA – Gloria May Poulin quietly went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, June 6, 2020.Gloria was born in Skowhegan in 1935 the daughter of Walter Edmond and Mary Louise (Micue) Lavoie. She retired from the State of Maine Library in Augusta. She was a Godly woman and long-time member of the Belgrade Bible Church. Gloria’s greatest joy was found in her large family. She also enjoyed her beautiful gardens.Gloria is survived by her brother, Dennis Lavoie and his wife, Joanne of Pittston; her six children, Darlene Rogers and her husband, Jeff of Bath, Gail Smith and her husband, Gary of Belgrade, Lucien Poulin of South China, Mamie Poulin of Monmouth, Jennette Baddershall and her husband, Rick of Tennessee and Cathy Poulin of Mt. Vernon; thirteen grandchildren and twenty eight great-grandchildren.She will be greatly missed by all who love her. We look forward to being with her again one day.Because of the Corona Virus restrictions, Gloria will be having a private graveside service. Burial will be in the family lot at Carter Cemetery in Farmingdale.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

