NOBLEBORO – Karen White Milliman, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born March 7, 1929, in Hartford, Conn. During World War II, Karen served her country in the Women’s Land Army on a farm near her home in West Hartford, Conn.She graduated from Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H., in 1949, with a degree in Fine Arts. She married Crosby, in October, 1952. Sharing a full and adventuresome life together, they enjoyed a diverse array of outdoor sports like fishing, hunting, skiing, boating, sports car rallying, scuba diving and camping, which they shared with their children (and grandchildren). An ardent Gilbert and Sullivan musical fan, Karen spent many years as a make-up artist for the Simsbury (Connecticut) Light Opera. Karen and Crosby moved to Maine in 1980, where both worked at Bath Iron Works. Her professional career included kindergarten teacher and office management. She was an accomplished alpine-style ski instructor, sports car rallyist, equestrian, sailor and artist. For many years, she was a contributing member of the congregation of Christ Church in Gardiner.Over the last four decades of her life, Karen had a very close relationship with her grandchildren, Jaime and Luke, who, along with their mother (her daughter) Martha, lived with her. She enjoyed traveling to their many sporting events and carried on that loving support with her great grandchildren, as well. She also enjoyed the opportunities she had from time to time to visit with her other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was the daughter of Phillip and Eleanora. Sister of Janet. Cousin of Elisabeth. Wife of Crosby. “Mom” to Lisa (Alex), Martha (Todd) and John (Peggy). “Gram” to Jaime (Tony), Luke (Karen), Scott (Chelsea), Jacob, McKayla, Melanie (Steve) and Megan (Rich). And her favorite title …”Gigi” to Taylor, Molly, Riley, Tatum, Elijah, Evelyn, Ava, Evan, Payton, Odin, Isis and Atlas.A family celebration of a long life well lived will be held at a future date.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone wishing to make a memorial do so in Karen’s name to their local animal shelter or rescue organization.

