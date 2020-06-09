Portland police said they are investigating a shooting on Munjoy Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting, near 58 North St., was not fatal, police said.

In a tweet, police said the victim was driven from the scene to a hospital, but there was no further word on the victim’s condition.

Police also said they have made no arrests, but said a suspect may have fled in the direction of Romasco Lane. The public is not believed to be in any danger, police said.

This story will be updated.

