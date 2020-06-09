The University of Maine’s Raymond H. Fogler Library will host a free webinar on managing personal finances during the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

The webinar will cover topics such as starting a budget, understanding financial literacy and the effect of the pandemic on retirement planning. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations, according to a news release from UMaine, Orono.

The webinar will feature presentations by Pankaj Agrrawal, UMaine professor of finance; Senta Sellers, business reference librarian at Fogler Library; and SarahJoy Chaples, regional manager for New Ventures Maine. Attendees are asked to register online in advance.

In addition to the webinar, the library has published a free COVID-19 Personal Finance Guide with information about personal finance, retirement planning, cooking on a budget and free family activities.

For more information, email Brad Beauregard at [email protected].

