Berwick police are urging anyone with information about a local man who has not been seen in more than two weeks to contact them.
David Nunes, 40, of Berwick was last seen on Ridlon Road in Berwick onJune 2. He told a friend that he was going for a walk around Hatfield’s Pond.
Nunes left for his walk around 3:15 p.m. and has not been heard from since. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Berwick police at 698-1136.
