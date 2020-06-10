The Diabetes Prevention Program is now offered in a live, online format. MaineHealth offers this free program that can help participants create lifelong healthy habits, according to a news release from Jill Gray, community relations director at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The program provides a year of support from a trained lifestyle instructor, as well as peer support within a group setting. People can now participate from the comfort of their own home. Using Zoom, classes meet weekly for 16 weeks, then once or twice a month for the rest of the year. Each session offers live instruction and discussion.

Don’t know if you are at risk for type 2 diabetes? Take this one-minute quiz mainehealth2.formstack.com/forms/diabetes_risk_test.

This program can help people learn how to eat better and be more active; develop skills to make healthier choices; and get long-term support to help maintain healthy lifestyle changes.

The online class times are as follows and will begin as soon as they fill:

• Mondays at noon or 5:30 p.m.;

• Tuesdays at 8 p.m.;

• Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; and

• Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

To sign up or for more information, email [email protected]health.org or call 661-7294.

